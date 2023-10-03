Back in Late August, OPPO announced the Find N3 Flip. Initially, the company launched the phone in China. Now, Find N3 Flip will roll out globally very soon. Ahead of the global launch, we have the global Find N3 Flip on Geekbench with a different identifier (CPH2519) compared to the Chinese model which goes by PHT110.

Looking at the Geekbench listing, we get confirmation that the device is still equipped with the Dimensity 9200 chipset and 12 GB RAM. We can assume the rest of the spec sheet will be identical to the Find N3 Flip launched in China. It also boots Android 13, presumably with ColorOS 13 on top.

OPPO Find N3 Flip Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Global Launch

The international Oppo Find N3 Flip managed a single-core score of 1,895 points and a multi-core outing of 4,655 points. Oppo has not revealed the official global launch date for the Find N3 Flip but we can assume it is right around the corner.

If we talk about the specs, the phone will have a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with 1080 x 2520 px resolution and a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel uses ultra-thin glass (UTG) and cranks out up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. The battery is still capped at 4,300 mAh and supports the same 44W fast charging speeds.

Oppo Find N3 Flip comes in Black, Gold and Rose colours. The 12/256GB version costs CNY 6,799 ($932) while the 12/512GB trim will go for CNY 7,599 ($1,042). We are not sure about the prices in other markets yet.