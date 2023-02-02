OPPO Leads the Smart Future through its Innovation led Technology Showcased in Pakistan

Advertisement

OPPO leads the way for a smart future by shaping its technology for the emerging concept of digitization. To do this, OPPO showcased its groundbreaking technologies of tomorrow at the Future Fest Tech Expo in Lahore. OPPO’s booth recorded an overwhelming footfall of over 50,000 visitors who were excited for a firsthand experience of the upcoming technology trends.

With a growing demand for high efficiency charging solutions in the era of 5G intelligent connectivity, OPPO showcased its safe, low-voltage and high-power flash charge prototype of the 240W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge which can charge a smartphone in just under 10 minutes. Additionally, the 5G CPE T1 device was also showcased. It allows the user to interconnect all their devices on the Ultra-Fast 5G Network allowing them to multi-task on different devices all at once for a truly high-speed 5G experience.

The consumer centric vision of OPPO has further pushed the boundaries of the foldable smartphone experience, with a thin and light hand feel, almost invisible crease and industry-leading performance. Content creators can use the unique form factors to generate content with more convenience & less equipment. Moreover, a smooth viewing experience can be achieved without compromising on the ratio, thickness or visibility of crease. The Find N2 counters all pain points to provide users with the best foldable experience – from novelty to necessity.

The brand continues to empower content creators and users in general with industry leading imaging technology with the growing demand of technological trends by introducing tech such as its self-designed imaging NPU – the Marisilicon X. Currently available in the Flagship Series OPPO Find N2 and The Find X5 Pro, this NPU can allow game changing camera experience with features such as the 4K AI Night Video, best-in-class power efficiency, 20 bit ultra-high dynamic range, real-time RAW processing, Enhanced RGBW Pro Mode and more. This technology makes 4K Ultra Night Video with live preview possible for the first time on an Android smartphone, processing an incredible 18 trillion operations per second – you can now capture your night time memories in full clarity.

A number of content creators such as Ukhano and Khaqan Shahnawaz among other tech KOLs also visited and experienced the breakthrough innovations at the OPPO booth. The visitors appreciated this initiative as a great opportunity for youth and tech enthusiasts to witness the upcoming trends in the tech ecosystem. OPPO affirms its commitment to a smart future that previously included smart learning, smart entertainment, smart health and smart productivity.

Talking about the event, OPPO representative said, “We believe that the only way forward is to continue innovating and breaking new boundaries. Under our brand proposition of ‘Inspiration Ahead’, OPPO will continue to bring users superior products and technology that will build smarter lifestyles with tech solutions for all.”

