OPPO Releases New OPPO A54 in Pakistan

OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, announces the launch of OPPO A54 in Pakistan.

OPPO A54 users are on the search for a phone that meets their expectations for a phone that can keep up with them, but also hit all the right notes with a beautiful design and high-end performance. A54 keeps up with you all day on a large battery and Fast Charging, but also enables you to do with an Octa-Core Processor. ultra-large memory capacity of 128GB ROM, on a large 6.51-inch Punch-Hole Display.

Battery & Charging

To keep you worry-free throughout your day, A54 notably features a long-lasting battery life with 5000mAh of capacity. This will last you up to 2.2 days on a single charge, or give you 19.9 hours of YouTube video playback. You can even chat with friends and reply in the family groups on WhatsApp for 23 hours straight without the tension of running low on battery. A54’s 18W Fast Charge gets lets you fully charge your phone in only 2 hours and 23 minutes. If you’re looking for a quick charge, ten minutes will get you as much as a 13% charge. Triggering power saving strategies are a savior. At night, if you’ve forgotten to charge your phone, A54’s Super Nighttime Standby conserves your battery life so the next morning it’s only reduced by as little as 1.79%.

ROM & Display

Whether you’re squeezing in a mobile game or taking a breather with a video, A54 is right there with you to make those moments in your life count. With an ultra-large memory capacity of up to 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM, A54 won’t be a cause for interruption. A54 runs on a Mediatek Helio P35 (MT6765) Octa-Core Processor and with HyperBoost, you’ll experience less lag, and can multitask more. Despite the speed, your phone always stays cool as A54’s Optimal Heat Dissipation uses up to 5 temperature sensors to adjust the temperature. The phone’s performance comes together and can be seen when you turn on A54 and enjoy its HD+ Screen, powered by a LCD display. A54 offers a flicker-free user experience at low brightness that reduces eye fatigue. A54 even goes as far as to customize your screen’s brightness settings automatically with AI Smart Backlighting. So, if you’re reading an eBook at night, right before you sleep, A54 instantly adjusts the brightness for extra comfort.

Design & Selfie

A54’s attention to design and great usability is evident in both its exquisite appearance and how it helps you to capture great looking shots. This starts with the Material of the Rear Cover, which uses metallic material for its 3D panel, for a stronger, less bendable structure and a comfortable in-hand feel. As a result, A54 weighs about 192g and is 8.4mm thin. You’ll notice that the smartphone has been streamlined, deliberately designed to conveniently unlock your phone with Face Recognition and Side Fingerprint Unlock technology for a higher end yet more complete look and feel. For all the photographers out there, the Camera Layout says it all. Three cameras are laid out in a simple yet premium matrix layout. The lens uses a superposition process through etching and screen printing. The Rear Cameras itself feature a 13MP Main Camera, 2MP Macro Camera for close range shots, and 2MP Bokeh for brilliant bokeh shots that blur the background and highlight the subject of the photo. The Bokeh in the Front Camera comes with beautification and filter effects. AI Beautification feature can enhance and personalize your appearance based on your age and gender. A54 lets you take photos even against a bright light but retains the details of the photo with Backlight HDR. AI Scene Recognition can recognize up to 23 different scenarios including green plants, fireworks, birds, sunrise and sunset.

Premium Quality

To boost the premium quality, we’ve made A54 achieve the industry standard of IPX4 Waterproof under the laboratory setting condition. To achieve this, A54 has undergone various strict tests including radiation, climate, slight drop, and signal, etc. All in the efforts to make a reliable product with remarkable quality.

Market Availability

OPPO A54 is available starting April 15th in Pakistan and will come in two colors including Crystal Black, Starry Blue.