We already knew that OPPO is going to launch its Reno8 series in China next week on May 23. The series will include at least three smartphones, Reno8 SE, Reno8 and Reno8 Pro. These phones have already appeared in many leaks and renders. Let’s have a look at the expected specs of the series.

OPPO Reno8 Series to Launch on May 23

First of all, the Reno8 will launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. Whereas, the Reno8 Pro will come with the MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chipset instead.

Moreover, the Pro model will come with a centred punch-hole cutout for its selfie camera. The panel does appear to have slightly slimmer bezels than the outgoing Reno7 Pro.

Additionally, the Reno8 Pro will have a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will come with a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W charging. At the back, the phone will have a 50MP Sony IMX 766 main cam with OIS alongside an 8MP ultrawide module and a 2MP macro lens.

The Reno 8 will come with a design more similar to the OPPO OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone will have a single punch-hole design with a 6.5-inch AMOLED FHD+ display and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The phone will also feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The device will operate on Android 12 OS with ColorOS UI.

