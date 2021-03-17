Oppo has now launched the Reno5 F globally that is available in two colors Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple. The smartphone has a big screen of 6.4 inches OLED display while the screen density is 411 PPI. The resolution of the screen is 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone comes with the support of Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by). It is running on the Android 11 + ColorOS 11.1 operating system. The phone measures 160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm, and it weighs 172g.

Oppo Reno5 F is Now Official

The powerhouse of the phone is backed by a non-removable Li-Po 4310 mAh battery and has the support of Fast charging 30W. On the rear of the smartphone, there is a quad camera of 48 MP (wide) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth).

For selfies, there is a single camera of 16 MP on the front side of the phone. The phone is coming with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. The Oppo Reno5 F is also coming with sensors such as Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass.

Connectivity of the phone