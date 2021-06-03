Pakistan to introduce electric cars by the end of 2021

Automobiles fueled by fossil fuels are a major cause of pollution. While individuals all over the world have a number of options when it comes to converting to electric cars, Pakistan has only lately begun to consider this mode of transportation.

The most-awaited electric automobiles would be released in Pakistan by the end of 2021, according to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

In an interview with a private news program, he stated that it will help increase the economy, cut pollution, and create jobs in the country.

Electric rickshaws and motorbikes have already been introduced to cut carbon emissions in keeping with the government’s Green Pakistan policy, he added. Electric cars, in his opinion, represent the future of Pakistan’s transportation system.

He said the government would soon unveil a national park service in which more local people would be involved in operating national parks to conserve neighboring conservation areas, which is currently underway. It would assist in increasing revenue.

He stated that hosting World Environment Day and marking the United Nations Decade of Ecosystem Restoration was an honour for Pakistan.

Pakistan is moving quickly to address climate change, he said, citing the planting of 10 billion trees, the ban on single-use plastic bags, policies on electric vehicles, green buildings, proper waste management, clean drinking water, 15 new national parks, projects related to melting glaciers, natural based isolation, and various climate smart agriculture projects as examples.



