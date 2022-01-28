Anamorphosis is the prolific art of bending images via optical illusions. This art, when displayed by advanced 3D display technology with sharp pixels, makes a realistic, vivid feel and is called Anamorphic Illusion 3D Technology. Such technology is very rare especially in third-world countries like Pakistan. However, in a recent endeavor, Pakistan’s famous mobile Wallet company Easypaisa has installed the country’s first-ever 3D anamorphic display on one of the interchanges of the Islamabad Expressway. The anamorphic display would illuminate the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Pakistan First Ever 3D Anamorphic Display Illuminates the Twin Cities

Easypaisa revealed this news lately through a tweet by congratulating the nation on getting the 3D anamorphic display that would increase the beauty of the twin cities.

Lighting up the twin cities with our 3D installation! 🤩 We made the first ever anamorphic display in Pakistan 🇵🇰 in our mission to transform the marketing game! 💪#AllEyesOneasypaisa #MoneyTransfer #FerFer pic.twitter.com/yU1yyvCuv5 — easypaisa (@easypaisa) January 28, 2022

As you can see in the tweet, EasyPaisa showed a glimpse of the 3D anamorphic display, which is actually a delight to watch. According to EasyPaisa,

We made the first-ever anamorphic display in Pakistan in our mission to transform the marketing game.

A new Marketing Trend Established by Easypaisa:

A new marketing trend has been established by Easypaisa, which is quite unique as compared to conventional banners and posters. There is a strong possibility that this trend would also spill over to other companies and cities.

Furthermore, it is also pertinent to mention here that the #Alleyesoneasypaisa trend has become number 1 in Pakistan right now as you can see in the image. It is because our general public gets fascinated by such new things.

Check out? After Easypaisa, Jazz Cash Scam has Made people Loose Trust in Mobile Wallets