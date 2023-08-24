After months of speculation, the news is finally out. Pakistan is getting its first Netflix Original in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The Pakistani series stars the biggest stars in Pakistan. Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir are reported to be the lead cast. Whereas Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed are supporting characters.

Momina Duraid Films will produce this show. According to the publication, it has been commissioned by the Netflix Middle East and North Africa team.

Pakistan is Getting its First Netflix Original Featuring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Many More

Check Also: Netflix Rolls Out ‘My Netflix’ Tab for Quick Access to Saved Shows and Downloads

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is an adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s novel of the same name. It centres around a Harvard law student named Sikandar who experiences a life-changing incident and Liza, a talented artist with a troubled past. The pair meet in Italy and their story begins.

However, this is not the first time Farhat’s literary genius has been adapted for the screen. Her previous works include several hit serials, such as Humsafar, Mere Humdum Mere Dost, Matae Jaan Hai Tu, Diyar-e-Dil, Bin Roye, and Yaqeen Ka Safar.

Pakistan’s first Netflix offering, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo not only promises to be a landmark production for the streaming giant and Pakistani entertainment but also a bridge that connects diverse audiences across the world through the universal language of compelling storytelling,

The show is currently being shot in Italy, the UK and Pakistan. There is no word on the release date yet.

See Also: Netflix Starts Rolling Out Video Game Streaming