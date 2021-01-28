Pakistan Secures 6th Position in Terms of Internet Use in Asia

Everything is getting digitalized. Most of organizations in Pakistan have started to adopt the digital technology. In 2020, the Covid-19 has brought a huge digital transformation. According to a report published by Statista that Pakistan has been listed amongst the top ten countries with the biggest share of internet users in Asia 2020.

In the survey, conducted by Statista, the ratio of internet users in China accounted for 37.1 per cent in Asia as of May 2020, followed by India with 24.3 per cent. While Pakistan secured sixth position on the chart with 3.1 per cent internet users.

Pakistan Secured 6th Position in Terms of Internet Use in Asia

In January 2020, there were 76.38 million internet users in Pakistan. The number of internet users in Pakistan has been increased by 11 million (+17%) between 2019 and 2020. While, in January 2020, the Internet penetration in Pakistan stood at 35%.

Pakistan has also started its journey towards the most advanced 5G internet and will make it available commercially to consumers in 2022-23. The 5G internet will accelerate the download speed 10 times to one gigabit per second (Gbps) and that will definitely increase the ratio of internet users in Pakistan to a great extent. In a result of that, we would see widen economic activities significantly in the country.

It is quite appreciable that Pakistan is working on high speed of internet and the growing number of internet users is also giving us a positive picture that people’s activities are getting digitalized.

But still there is a huge gap between the urban and rural areas in Pakistan. In most regions of Pakistan, the access to the internet is very poor and due to that, there is low accessibility to work opportunities. These areas are far away from global outreach that results in slow socio-economic development.

Recommended Reading: PTA Blocks 452 links of Netflix Movie