Embracing technology has become the epitome of the modern world. Keeping that in mind, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz reiterated that the development of the existing system according to modern requirements is pivotal for moving forward and reaching the take-off stage as no state could achieve success by moving in one conventional manner.

Pakistan Should Focus on Technological Progress, Says Minister

He emphasized on development of technology while he was addressing the “Open House and Career Fair of Civil, Electrical, Mechanical Engineering and Technology”, organized by the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI). The minister said that the young generation could assist Pakistan in taking a quantum leap by utilizing their skills and extraordinary creative talents for better purposes. While addressing the event, Minister Shibli said,

Younger generation can move forward on the technology front, where our generation has lagged behind, to bring socio-economic stability to the country.

Furthermore, the minister said research should not be carried out just for the purpose of individual learning but the main emphasis should be on the long-term development of the country via prioritizing its linkage with market requirements.

In addition to that, Mr. Shibli said that his ministry was encouraging applied research and the commercialization of patents. Then the official shed some light on the initiatives that he took after taking charge a few months ago. He said that the science and technology ministry took significant steps for making all its under-utilized laboratories fully functional after mapping.

The university students will be the main stakeholders who would be given access to the new laboratories for research, the minister announced.

Check out? Emerging Technologies Centre will be Established in Pakistan with UK-Pakistan Collaboration