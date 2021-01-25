Pakistan is on way to get the most advanced 5G internet commercially by 2022-23 that will accelerate the download speed 10 times to one gigabit per second (Gbps) as well as boost the economy. It will facilitate the people to carry out their activities online without any hassle.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has confirmed in its annual report 2020 that Pakistan’s government is working actively to develop a roadmap for 5G technology readiness and aimed at auctioning “spectrum for…5G services in fiscal year 2023,”

Pakistan to Get 5G Internet Commercially by 2022-23

In 2019 and 2020, the mobile operators have also conducted a test trial of 5G services under limited environment and on non-commercial basis. Pakistan is the first country in South Asia that tested 5G successfully “with a recorded download speed of more than one Gbps.” The tested speeds was 10 times higher than 100 megabits per second (Mbps) on 4G internet.

According to IT and Telecommunication Federal Minister, Aminul Haque that government is planning to roll out 5G technology by December 2022. However, experts believe that the country will take a much longer time (approximately 5-7 years) to introduce the 5G technology.

Show Some Love! <3



The fedral IT Minister has also made a test video call to China via 5G and share his experience. He said that it was a wonderful experience and the voice was loud and clear. Moreover, the video quality was also wonderful.

The telecommunication authority will publish a Spectrum Master Plan and a Spectrum Rolling Strategy. That will help the operators to plan their investments accordingly.

Recommended Reading: PTA Blocked ‘trueislam.com’ in Pakistan Because of Unlawful Content