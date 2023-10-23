Pakistani Gamer Arslan ‘Ash’ Becomes First Professional Gamer To Win 4 Global Tekken Titles

Arslan Siddique better known as Arslan Ash, is a Pakistani professional fighting game player. He is considered among the premier esports athletes globally. Moreover, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest Tekken players of all time. It would not be wrong to say that Ash has elevated the Pakistani Tekken scene to prominence in esports. Recently, Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique added another feather to his cap after winning the ‘Uprising Korea 2023’ Tekken tournament in Seoul. He has become the first professional game player to win four global Tekken titles in August.

Arslan Ash Wins Tekken Tournament In Seoul

Arslan is one of the greatest Tekken players in the world currently. He became the first professional gamer in August to win the global Tekken 7 title four times. Arslan Ash’s journey through the Uprising Korea 2023 tournament was nothing short of outstanding, showing his unwavering determination. After securing a place in the Winners’ final by beating Atif Khan, he faced a formidable challenge from Galgonge, who narrowly defeated him in the Winners’ Final. According to the famous gaming website Event Hubs, over 110 players signed up for the ‘Uprising Korea 2023’ tournament. Reports claim that Arslan Siddique beat fellow Pakistani Atif Khan 2-1 in the semifinal before striding on to a win over South Korea’s Galgonge 3-0 in the final. Siddique wrote on social media platform X:

“Alhamdulillah, I was able to take the #Uprising2023 Challenger event in Korea. This win is special as I was able to win in Korea on my first time here with many of the top players.”

Pakistani Gamer, Atif Khan, on the other hand, finished at number five in the tournament. He took to Twitter to congratulate Siddique for bagging the title. He stated:

“I was upset due to my bad performance, I wanted to win this for the TWT points but I guess this is how things work,”

Arslan Siddique was also part of the Pakistani trio that won the Nations Cup in Riyadh back in July. This tournament was the first country-based Tekken tournament in which Pakistan appeared as winners by staying unbeaten throughout the cup.

In a world where esports continues to grow in popularity and recognition, Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique’s most delinquent triumph stands as a testament to his extraordinary skills and resolute commitment to the game, making him a respected figure in the esports community.