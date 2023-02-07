Pakistanis to get Twitter Blue Subscription soon

Advertisement

Do you remember one of the changes Twitter made that created a huge fuss on social media? Yes you got it right, it is Twitter subscription services also called Twitter Blue. This service will soon be available for Pakistani users as well. Some of the users have started getting Twitter Blue icon on the sidebar in the Platform’s web version which means Twitter Blue subscription in Pakistan is going to launch soon.

Twitter Blue Subscription in Pakistan-Are you happy about it?

When a user clicks this blue icon a window appears that explain that the feature is offered and upon opting this feature, users will be able to get these:

A blue checkmark (tick) next to the user’s name

Can post longer videos

New features will be introduced first

Can edit Tweet

NFT profile pictures can be used

1080p (HD) quality video upload

Since this feature is not launched officially in Pakistan yet so the payment schedule is not shared yet. Currently Twitter blue subscription services is available in 12 countries and Pakistan would be the third one to get this. According to rumors, the desktop version will be bought for a price of $8 (Rs2,200) and the iOS and Android versions have to pay more than $11 (Rs3,000) to get access to all the new features.

Elon Musk had launched this service in November 2022 after which the company has to receive a huge backlash. Even after this service was launched, the app provided a home to fake celebrity and institution accounts with blue ticks, hence the services were disbanded just after the launch. Later on this service was offered with slight changes in December 2022.

Are you happy about this blue subscription launch in Pakistan? Let us know in comments section below.

