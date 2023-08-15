In an exciting collaboration, tech giant Samsung, internet powerhouse Google, and gaming sensation Supercell have joined forces to bring forth an exhilarating tournament series known as the Galaxy Battles: Superverse. Exciting Multi-Game Tournament Announced for Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, and Clash Royale In a thrilling development for mobile gaming enthusiasts, a highly anticipated open bracket tournament has been unveiled, allowing players to showcase their skills across three popular titles: Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, and Clash Royale. This groundbreaking competition will provide an unprecedented opportunity for gamers to go head-to-head in a multi-game extravaganza, pitting their strategic prowess and tactical abilities against fellow players from around the world.

The tournament, which promises to be a true test of skill and determination, will feature an open bracket format, ensuring that participants of all levels have a chance to compete. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the gaming scene, this event offers an equal playing field for all. Clash of Clans, is known for its immersive world In a remarkable development, the upcoming event will mark the historic occasion of bringing together all of Supercell’s acclaimed titles under one roof.

The top players in the upcoming competition are set to receive a range of impressive rewards. With a staggering $100,000 cash prize pool up for grabs, participants have a chance to secure a significant financial boost. In addition, winners will also be rewarded with Google Play gift cards, allowing them to explore a wide array of digital content. The tech enthusiasts among them will be thrilled to know that top performers will also have the opportunity to take home the highly coveted Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, a cutting-edge device that combines the functionality of a smartphone and a tablet.

Furthermore, the winners will be treated to the Samsung Tab S9+, a state-of-the-art tablet that offers a premium user experience. To top it all off, the lucky champions will receive the Buds2 Pro, a pair of high-quality wireless earbuds that deliver exceptional sound. With such enticing rewards on the line, the competition is sure to be fierce as participants vie for their chance to claim these impressive prizes.

In an exciting announcement, it has been revealed that the top finishers of the upcoming event will not only earn recognition for their exceptional skills but also be rewarded with an all-expense paid trip. The lucky winners will have the opportunity to choose between attending either the highly anticipated Clash World Finals or the thrilling Brawl Stars World Finals. This incredible prize adds an extra layer of excitement to an already intense competition, giving participants an added incentive to give it their all.

According to Janet Lee, the Senior Vice President of Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics America, a significant portion of our customer base consists of enthusiastic gamers. Consequently, the aim is to enhance and support these individuals’ gaming interests through the Galaxy experience. The inclusive nature of this competition provides an opportunity for individuals to participate alongside popular online celebrities, so allowing them to demonstrate the exceptional mobile gaming capabilities of the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Tab S9+.

In order to expand the tournament series, The Galaxy Battles: Superverse is relying on the developers of other games. This includes forming partnerships with prominent figures in the game industry, such as GOJJ, Fuslie, and CouRageJD, as well as leading creators for Supercell, such as Orange Juice, KairosTime, JudoSloth, SirTagCR, BenTimm1, Kenny Jo, CryingMan, Nubbz3, Lexnos, Eric_OneHive, InShane, and JuicyJ. In the championship round, contestants will go head-to-head against one of Supercell’s developers.

Samsung and Supercell will live stream the Qualifier Finals and Grand Finals on their own platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. In addition, on September 30 at 03:00 pm, each and every creator who is taking part in the event will simultaneously stream it. Throughout the duration of the finals, the organizers will have several prizes going on, some of which will include Google Play gift cards and Samsung Galaxy Bundles.

The Galaxy Battles: Superverse is now accepting new players, and registration is open. Participants have the opportunity to sign up for a qualifying round in any of Supercell’s games that will take place over the next month and a half. To compete in the championship match on September 30, eight players from each of the three games will need to qualify.

