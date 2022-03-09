Xiaomi12 series Global Launch on March 15

Last week we covered the rumors that the Xiaomi12 series Global Launch is by the 15th of March. Here we have the confirmed news that Xiaomi12 series Global Launch will start at 8PM China time (5:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time) on the 15th March. The launch will be steamed live on Xiaomi official website along with several other online platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook.

Now lets discuss what models to expect Xiaomi new series. The Xiaomi12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro will be launched during the event. Other than the phones some new smart wearables may be launched. Though we do not have any confirm news about its wearables but there is some time before launch we may get some teasers, leaks or even official statement from Xiaomi itself.

Regarding the price the Xiaomi new series they are being priced very high. In Europe is said to range from €600-700 ( Pkr.117660 -137270) for the 12X with 128GB storage, the vanilla model 12 with 128GB storage for €899 ( Pkr. 176294) and the 12 Pro with 128GB storage for €1,099 ( Pkr. 215514).

Also Read: Xiaomi 12 series All Set to be Launched Globally on March 15