Patent of Xiaomi Clamshell Foldable Device Shows Samsung Inspired Approach

In this era of foldable phones, all device manufacturers are working on bendable devices. Exceptionally, Chinese manufacturing giants are ahead in this race of launching the devices with the latest tech. While everyone is competing, Xiaomi has come up with another Patent for a Clamshell foldable phone. Previously, Xiaomi unveiled its first foldable phone – Mi Mix Fold – this year, and now the company is expanding its wings in a foldable lineup by introducing Xiaomi Clamshell Foldable Device.

A new patent is submitted to China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). The sketches reveal a new clamshell foldable phone that looks almost the same as the Galaxy Z Flip series. The device has a clamshell kind of opening and closing along with hinges on the side edges. A thick bezel surrounds the display edges, whereas a pill shape cutout is placed at the top left corner of the screen.

Will Xiaomi Clamshell Foldable Device Become Reality?

The back of this Xiaomi phone carries a circular-shaped camera module having three camera sensors inside, The flash is placed on the top left end of the rear panel. The volume and power buttons reside on the right edge, whereas the SIM-tray, speaker grille, and USB Type-C port all sit at the bottom edge. It seems that 3.5mm headphone jack is excluded from the devices which made us believe that the device will offer wireless charging. Furthermore, the sketches also give us an idea that there will be no secondary small screen at the back for getting notifications and alerts.

While it is just a patent we cannot be sure whether it will become reality or not. Since the design and approach are inspired by Samsung, Xiaomi will have to adopt an aggressive approach in order to come at par with the Korean company which is more renowned. The time will show us know the real picture.

