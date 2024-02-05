Pay as Low as PKR 3,475 to buy Infinix Hot 40 with 0% markup

infinix hot 40

The purchasing power of Pakistani citizens has decreased in the last couple of years, owing to increasing inflation and the depreciating rupee. So, people can’t pay large sums of money upfront to buy their favorite smartphones. In order to assist the masses, Alfa Mall is offering hot-selling smartphones in installments. The Infinix Hot 40 is one of the latest devices that is sought by a wide number of people. You can buy it through Alfa Mall on easy installment plans of up to 12 months.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
Infinix Hot 40 PKR 13,900/-. PKR 6,950/-. PKR 4,633/-. PKR 3,475/-.

However, you should keep in mind that Bank Alfalah charges a 2.5% processing fee of the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Infinix Hot 40 Specs

CATEGORY SPECIFICATION
DISPLAY Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz, 500 nits (peak)
Size: 6.78 inches, 109.2 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels (~396 ppi density)
PLATFORM OS: Android 13, XOS 13.5
Chipset: Mediatek MT6769H Helio G88 (12nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G52 MC2
MEMORY 256GB ROM 8GB RAM, Card slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot)
MAIN CAMERA Triple
– 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), AF
– 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
– 0.08 MP, (auxiliary lens)
Features: Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video: 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA Single
– 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
Features: Dual-LED flash
Video: 1080p@30fps
SOUND Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack: Yes
COMMS WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth: Yes
Positioning: GPS
NFC: Yes
Radio: FM radio
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
FEATURES Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY Type: 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: 33W wired, 20-75% in 35 min (advertised)
Reverse wired
MISC Colors: Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starlit Black, Starfall Green

