Pay as Low as PKR 3,475 to buy Infinix Hot 40 with 0% markup
The purchasing power of Pakistani citizens has decreased in the last couple of years, owing to increasing inflation and the depreciating rupee. So, people can’t pay large sums of money upfront to buy their favorite smartphones. In order to assist the masses, Alfa Mall is offering hot-selling smartphones in installments. The Infinix Hot 40 is one of the latest devices that is sought by a wide number of people. You can buy it through Alfa Mall on easy installment plans of up to 12 months.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Infinix Hot 40
|PKR 13,900/-.
|PKR 6,950/-.
|PKR 4,633/-.
|PKR 3,475/-.
However, you should keep in mind that Bank Alfalah charges a 2.5% processing fee of the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
