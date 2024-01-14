Best smartphones of 2023: Our hand-picked winners

The year 2023 witnessed the launch of a slew of smartphones, setting new standards in performance and camera capabilities. As we approach New Year, it’s time to capture the most noteworthy smartphones that have entered the market this year. From the impressive flexibility of foldable phones to the remarkable improvements in beloved classics, this year has presented an abundance of exceptional devices. From portrait photography to Smart Aura Light features, this year has been a debut for the best smartphones with exceptional camera capabilities.

We thoroughly evaluated numerous smartphones, swiping, snapping, scanning, and scrutinizing to identify the best smartphones of the year. Did your preferred phone make the list? Let’s delve into the details.

vivo V29 5G

vivo has proved again why it’s becoming one of the favourite smartphone brands among Pakistanis. With the quick evolution of technology, vivo is constantly providing up-to-date and cutting-edge technologies to fulfil their consumers’ needs. vivo is one of the top players in this industry, renowned for offering trendy and camera-oriented devices at reasonable prices. The brand has already set the camera expectations high with its Smart Aura Light feature that allows the user to capture their perfect shots in any lighting condition, whether indoors or outdoors. Capturing group photos has become more accessible with the 50 MP AF Group Selfie Camera, ensuring perfect picturesque moments. The V29 5G also features a high-quality 50 MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera, an 8 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, and a 2 MP Monochrome Camera, enhancing image quality and ensuring that every individual in the frame is perfectly in focus. With the camera’s incredible precision and clarity, user can be confident that every smile and expression is captured with stunning detail.

2. vivo V29e 5G

With the thinnest 5G smartphone in the market yet, vivo V29e 5G has proved to be an excellent eye catcher among the audience. The smartphone provides an array of features consisting of Smart Aura Light Portrait feature, Smart Color Temperature Adjustment that comes with a powerful 50 MP AF Group Selfie camera. These features add vividness and details to the selfies, making them livelier and more captivating. The V29e 5G boasts a large 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080, delivering stunning visual clarity for images and videos. However, what really distinguishes this smartphone is its Slim Flat Frame, which makes it one of the thinnest in the market and showcases vivo’s commitment to design innovation. It offers a perfect balance of portability and premium build quality.

3. Samsung Z flip 5

The Samsung Z Flip series has been gaining popularity due to its flip phone design. This feature is not only their main unique selling point but also provides a more stylish look with a sleeker gapless design when shut.

Samsung has introduced a new technology called Ultra-Thin Glass, which has helped them maintain their strong foothold in the market. This innovation has enabled them to design phones that are thinner and have a slightly reduced crease in the screen. While users can still feel a depression across the middle of the fold and see it in the glare of lights, it is not generally noticeable in use. The Flip model features two 12-megapixel cameras on the outside next to the cover screen, and a 10MP selfie camera at the top of the inside screen. The 10MP selfie camera is ideal for video calls as the main cameras can be used for taking selfies with the large cover display as a viewfinder, resulting in much better results across a range of lighting conditions.

4. TECNO V-Fold

In recent years, the market for foldable smartphones has been dominated by book-style foldables that come with a hefty price tag. However, TECNO has now broken the trend with their latest flagship phone, the Phantom V Fold. It is aimed at budget-conscious customers. With its affordable price, the V Fold has become the most cost-effective book-style folding smartphone available in the market.

However, the weight of the TECNO V Fold has been a topic of debate. The series features a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, and a 13MP wide-angle camera, along with 16/32MP front and rear cameras for selfies.

In conclusion, the best smartphones of 2023 have certainly raised the bar in terms of innovation, performance, and user experience. With cutting-edge features such as foldable displays, 5G connectivity, and AI-powered cameras, these devices offer something for everyone. If you’re in the market for a new device, be sure to check out these hand-picked winners to see which one suits you the best.

Also Read: Best Smartphones of the Year – PhoneWorld Awards 2023