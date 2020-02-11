The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights on Monday concluded that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) does not have the jurisdiction over web content.

Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights in its meeting was briefed by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority on its proposal of regulating web TV and OTT content and whether it violated Article 19 of the Constitution.

PEMRA Has No Jurisdiction Over Web Content

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar here at the Parliament House on Monday and was attended among others by Senators Quratulain Marri, Dr. Mehr Taj Roughani, Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldini, Keshoo Bai, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Dr. Sikander Maendhro, officers from the ministry of human rights, foreign affairs, national health services, PEMRA and digital media entrepreneurs.

The question of jurisdiction was raised as to whether this can be exercised by the authority regarding online content, its implications on the young entrepreneurs and global best practices on the issue. The Committee wasn’t satisfied by the justifications given by the Chairman PEMRA and concluded that the authority does not have the jurisdiction over web content.

