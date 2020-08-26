Fortnite is a battle royale game that gained immense popularity in recent times. It has reached to an extent that people are selling iPhones with Fortnite installed for thousands of dollars. This all started when Apple deleted Fortnite from the App Store earlier this month because of a legal dispute with Epic games, sparking a dispute among both sides.

People Willing to Pay Thousands of Dollars for an iPhone with Fortnite Installed

Eventually, the end result for iOS gamers is a disappointing one as they are unable to download and play Fortnite on their Apple devices. And so typically, many people are taking advantage of the circumstances and trying to make some money.

A quick search on eBay for “iPhone Fortnite” generates an array of results ranging from fairly-priced units all the way to $10,000 and even exceeding that. The highest-price which an individual demanded its iPhone on eBay with Fortnite installed was $40,000 real money dollars.

It’s worth noting that in the present scenario, and probably until there’s a potential stalemate between Epic Games and Apple, the iPhone users with Fortnite already downloaded won’t be capable of downloading any future updates for the Fortnite. That will instantaneously leave those gamers with an old version of the game, ultimately preventing them from playing in a complete manner.

Luckily, Fortnite can still be downloaded on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch for free. In addition to that, the game can also be downloaded to Android devices through the Epic Games Store, as it has been deleted from the Google Play store.

