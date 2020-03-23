Phoneworld Team Prays to Get Rid of the Contiguous Disease on this Pakistan Day

Phoneworld team is Wishing Pakistan Day to the whole Nation. We can’t ignore the importance of 23rd March in Pakistan’s history. The day is celebrated in the memory to commemorate the event when the Muslim League adopted the Pakistan resolution at the Minar–e–Pakistan. On this great day, Phoneworld Team Prays that Please Allah Heal those who are sick with virus and vanish this virus from the earth planet with your mercy.

Every year the whole nation celebrates this day with great zeal and zest. To memorize the sacrifice of our great leaders to get Pakistan, schools and colleges organize events . Pakistani Armed forces hold a military parade for the celebration of the event.

Unfortunately, due to coronavirus outbreak, this year Pakistan Army, Navy and the Air Force will not take part in the Pakistan Day parade. We pray may Allah shows his blessings on us and we get rid of this contiguous disease.

We all need to pray for our nation’s safety and health! Please Allah we want to see everyone healthy around us, heal our fears and prevent us, Ameen.

