We already know that OPPO is working on Reno5 series. Different models of the series are in rumours from past some weeks. Also, some models bagged different certifications. OPPO Reno5 series will include a vanilla version and a Pro version. Just recently, two phones with model numbers PDSM00 and PDST00 got TENAA certified. These are said to be two versions of the Reno5 Pro 5G. However now, it is confirmed that these are indeed different variants of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G as both have been HDR10+ certified.

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G Moniker Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Unfortunately, the organization’s website doesn’t include any specs of the Reno5 Pro 5G. But thanks to TENAA listing, we know some key specs of the phone. First of all, the phone will feature a 6.55″ FullHD+ screen. Moreover, it will pack a 4,250 mAh battery with 65W charging support.

Moving forward we will see quad-camera setup at the back. The rear camera setup will include a 64MP primary camera on the back with one 8MP and two 2MP units. Moreover, the smartphone will have a 32MP selfie shooter on the front to take beautiful selfies.

Furthermore, the phone has also shined on Geekbench with a Dimensity 1000+ chipset. Also, it will have 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone will Android 11 out of the box which may have ColorOS 11 on top.

On the other hand, the non-Pro version of the series will be powered by the Dimensity 800U SoC. Moreover, the phone will be available in four colours, Starry Dream, Aurora Blue, Moonlight Black, and Star Wish Red.

Appearing of the phone on the listing hints that the launch of the phone is quite imminent. Anyways, we will get more information in the coming weeks. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

