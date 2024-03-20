Pixel 8a Specs Leaked: What’s new?

Are you ready for Google’s upcoming flagship killer device? Well, Google’s Pixel 8a is launching soon, reportedly in May at the annual I/O developer conference. The CAD-based renders of the phone have already been released, including a worrisome rumor about it being more pricey than its predecessor, the Pixel 7a.

Since then, there has been speculation regarding what upgrades the new phone might bring to make the price hike justified, and we got this answer through the new set of leaks. As per the leaks, the Pixel 8a will arrive with a 120 Hz refresh rate (the first time for an A-series Pixel). Interestingly, the smartphone will be equipped with the latest Tensor G3 chipset, just as we have witnessed in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Furthermore, the Pixel 8a’s display will have 1,400 nits of peak HDR brightness, and the design of the smartphone overall matches that of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as expected. The Pixel 8a will also have DisplayPort output support, and the same cameras as the 7a.

Perhaps the best thing about the upcoming Pixel device is its expanded availability. The Pixel 7a is only available in 21 countries, and the 8a will launch in those countries, along with these new ones, including Czechia, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Source: GSMarena