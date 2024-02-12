A Google phone recently surfaced on a certification website, fueling speculation that it could be the anticipated Pixel 8a. The listing provides information about the device’s battery size and model number but does not provide the marketing name.

The mysterious Google phone, identified by the model number GH2MB, shares similarities with the Pixel 7a (GHL1X). The certification, which UL Demko issued in December, suggests that it is associated with a forthcoming Google device. UL Demko is an international organization that tests and certifies electrical products under relevant standards.

If this listing pertains to the Pixel 8a, it suggests a notable battery enhancement. The certification indicates a 4,942 mAh battery, potentially marketed as 5,000 mAh upon release. This would surpass the Pixel 7a’s 4,385 mAh capacity, promising extended usage time for users.

Alternatively, the listing might hint at an enhanced battery capacity for the upcoming Pixel 9 series, expected in October. Moreover, the speculated Pixel Fold 2, also rumored to feature a 5,000mAh battery, could benefit from this power boost as well.