Recently, a sneak peek of the upcoming Google Pixel Fold 2 surfaced, revealing a rather unconventional design. The distinctive camera ‘visor’ found on its predecessor was notably absent. Instead, there’s a peculiar rounded rectangle housing two oval-shaped camera areas stacked on top of each other.

Initially, this design appeared unfinished, like a prototype. However, leaked CAD-based renders suggest that Google may indeed be moving forward with this unconventional design. The latest images align with the earlier hands-on shot, confirming the absence of the visor and the presence of what could be considered one of the most unattractive camera islands in mobile phone history.

Google Pixel Fold 2 Leaks in CAD-Based Renders

Moving past the design quirks, the leaked images showcase the Charcoal colour variant of the Pixel Fold 2. The phone’s inner screen features an under-display selfie camera in the top right corner, allowing for significantly reduced bezels compared to its predecessor. The outer screen measures 6.4″ (or 6.6″ if considering the corners) and includes a centred hole-punch for the selfie camera.

When unfolded, the phone measures 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27 mm, making it notably squarer than its predecessor. It’s also marginally thinner, which could be a positive change. In its folded state, the dimensions shrink to 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54 mm, making it even thinner than the rumoured dimensions for the Galaxy Z Fold6.

Key features include a USB-C port, speaker grille, and SIM tray on the lower frame, with the power and volume buttons located on the right. There is also a secondary speaker grille at the top, along with an antenna line cut into the metal frame.

Rumours suggest that the Pixel Fold 2 will come with the Tensor G4 chipset, potentially delaying its launch to October alongside the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. The phone will also offer 16GB of RAM, a new high for Google, as well as UFS 4.0 storage.