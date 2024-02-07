In 2023, Google made its debut in the foldable phone market with the announcement of the Google Pixel Fold in May. Now, anticipation surrounds its successor, the Pixel Fold 2, slated for unveiling this year. A recent report unveiled crucial specifications of the device and offered insights into its expected launch timeframe.

Google Pixel Fold 2 Expected Specs

As per the report, an undisclosed source has disclosed that Google has internally tested the Pixel Fold 2 over recent months. Prototype units of the Pixel Fold 2 were found to be powered by a chipset codenamed “zumapro.” Notably, the Tensor G3 chip, driving the Pixel 8 series, bears the codename “zuma.” This suggests that the zumapro chip powering the next-generation foldable could be the Tensor G4. Recall that the original Pixel Fold 2 featured the Tensor G2 chip.

According to reports, the Tensor G4 from Samsung has ARM Cortex-X4, A720, and A520 CPU cores. Compared to its predecessor, the Pixel Fold 2 seems to be a more robust device, with purported specifications including 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage, an upgrade from the Pixel Fold’s 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, it may also incorporate the speculated Pixel AI assistant.

Google Pixel Fold 2 Expected Launch

Pixel Fold 2 is currently undergoing the Engineering Validation Test (EVT) stage, indicating that mass production might still be several months away. Google’s scheduled unveiling of the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro in October 2024, both featuring the Tensor G4 chip, aligns with the Pixel Fold 2’s speculated timeline. It’s plausible that the Pixel Fold 2 could launch alongside the Pixel 9 series, given its shared chipset.