Today, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, honorable Imran Khan during his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan inaugurated a number of significant and major projects of the Special Communication Organization (SCO). At the inauguration ceremony, DG SCO, Major General Muhammad Shahid Siddeeq, gave briefings to the Prime Minister regarding the projects, which include telecommunications and internet services for transforming the beautiful region of GB.

PM Imran Inaugurates Major Projects of SCO

The projects are being regulated by the Telecom and Information Technology development. Moreover, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the forth coming IT-related projects undertaken by SCO. The premier highlighted the significance of these projects in keeping pace with the latest developments which the world is witnessing.

On the occassion, the PM said,

I am pleased to witness the recent remarkable developments in the communication and information technology and Information technology sector, which is reflected in the development of mobile services, such as the launch of 4G and broadband services, and digital solutions related to cloud based Data Centers, and these are all indicators of very positive progress in the region.

Recently, SCO has been striving hard on a number of major mega projects to improve the telecom services for the people of GB. SCO intends to expand all these services for the welfare and development of the people especially the young generation.

A number of projects have already been concluded including Pak-China OFC Project Phase-1, SCO Triple Play Service (GPON), IP-based VSAT Hub, state-of-the-art SCO KIU Incubation Center Gilgit, and installation of Ali Sadpara BTS at K2 Base Camp Concordia.

In addition to that, Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of a handful of new projects to be launched soon, including Pak-China OFC Project Phase II, SCO Data Center Gilgit, and SCO IT Park Nasirabad Hunza.

