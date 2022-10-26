PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls For Investing In Clean Energy & Modern Tech Tools To Harness Young Talent

PM Shehbaz Sharif addressed Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh on Tuesday. At the summit, he underlined the need for combined efforts in order to explore the true potential of clean energy resources. In addition to that, he also emphasized the utilization of modern tools and technical gadgets to fully harness young talent and explore future avenues for progress and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Addressed Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

While addressing the Summit in Riyadh, PM Pakistan said that Pakistan is ready to reach out to potential investors in order to grab the future for its coming generations. Furthermore, he said that technology has transformed every sector, and it has the ability to cut through social, cultural, and financial barriers. Technology can empower those who are equipped to leverage it. So, young women and men need to craft their careers through the means of modern technology.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan also proposed the Future Investment Initiative to establish a satellite center in one of Pakistan’s leading universities. They will use this center to explore the rapidly growing Pakistani market and spur innovation. PM hopes that the satellite could become a center of a network of researchers, innovators, investors, and service providers to harness optimal capacities that can take Pakistan to a high level of social and economic development.

Shehbaz Sharif further stated that we can together overcome all challenges, especially political, economic, social, educational, and agricultural as well as climate change. This is all possible through information technology, e-commerce, and innovation. However, there is a dire need for men and women to work together and adopt IT tools for progress, prosperity, and happiness. Shehbaz Sharif said that being Punjab Chief Minister he empowered hundreds of thousands of youth through new digital world tools. Girls were given stipends and laptops were provided to students. Farmers were also supported. The main emphasis of PM was to craft our careers through the means of modern technology so that we can together play a significant role in the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Also Read: Apple Confirms iPhone 15 is Getting USB-C Port – PhoneWorld