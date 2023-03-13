Advertisement

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K60 series in China back in late December. The company launched three models under the series. Some reports also claim that Redmi K60 will launch in the global market as POCO F5 Pro. Now, Xiaomi POCO F5 Pro has leaked online revealing some key specs.

Xiaomi POCO F5 Pro Specs Leaked Online

Now a tipster Yogesh Brar has posted apparently Poco F5 Pro specs, and it indeed looks like this is the Redmi K60 with a new name. According to him, the phone will be equipped with some standout features.

First of all, the phone will feature the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. Also, it will come with a QHD+ 120Hz OLED screen. It will have a massive 5,500mAh battery with 67W wired charging.

Moreover, the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup. It will include a 64MP+8MP+2MP rear camera system. Other key specs include stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Again, all these features line up with the Redmi K60.

However, we are not sure whether POCO F5 Pro will come with the K60’s wireless charging support. There are chances that the company will remove this feature to cut costs for a global release.

Anyhow whatever the company will decide, we will come to know in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

