Podcastle: A Chrome Extension that Converts Articles into Audio Playlists

This Chrome extension is completely free to use and you can download it from the Chrome web store. Podcastle assures to provide very human-like audio for a pleasant and satisfactory listening experience.

On the surface, it’s just a text-to-speech converter and there is a wide range of them available out there. What makes it unique are the extra perks that are provided in the app. And unlike other text-to-speech tools, it works across the tabs.

In my point of view, the best feature of Podcastle is the capability to make a playlist. You can just line up different articles and listen to them one by one. Often in the morning, while most of us are going through the news, we can line up some news stories and listen to them throughout the day.