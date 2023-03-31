Pokemon Go Is Raising Price Of Remote Raid Passes

There is no doubt that raid battles are a significant component of the Pokémon GO game. It requires players to meet up at a set location in real life so that they can battle an extra strong or rare Pokémon. When everyone was in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, remote raid passes were newly introduced to allow people to participate in raid battles from afar. This also gave its parent company Niantic another income stream. Last year, Pokémon GO surpassed the milestone of $6 billion in revenue from in-app purchases.
The Pokémon GO team stated in a blog post:
“We believe this change is quite necessary for the long-term health of the game, and we do not make it lightly. We feel this is a required step toward our goal of preserving and improving the unique experience of playing Pokémon GO.”
It would not be wrong to say that Niantic’s AR-based mobile games are designed in such a way as to encourage users to explore the world around them. Even though remote raid passes may seem to contradict that mission as there’s no reason to meet up with other players outside when you can play the game from home. However, the feature made the game even more accessible to those who have mobility issues or other limitations that didn’t allow them from going out to catch them all.
Pokemon Go is one of the most profitable mobile games ever, so it doesn’t seem desperate for cash. However, it seems like Niantic could be facing a headwind. So, let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned!!
