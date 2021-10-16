Founded by Nintendo, The Pokémon company, always do wonders to capture the attention of its fans. With its heartwarming and sometimes melancholic moments, Pokémon always grab more attention and the love of its fans. Netflix Inc. released Pokémon’s 23rd movie, “Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle,” worldwide on Oct. 8. The film was originally released in Japan in December of 2020. However, Pokémon’s Latest Movie emphasises on the Importance of family.

The story centres around a young boy named Koko, who was raised in the jungle by a new Pokémon named Zarude. Koko is forced to confront his identity when he discovers that he is human. So, he decided to stick with the Pokémon culture that he has known all his life when an evil plot is discovered to threaten his home.

Pokémon’s Latest Movie Shows the Importance of family

Yes, the storyline is quite similar to the famous Disney film, “Tarzan,” which was released in 1992. Koko’s character is an anime version of the King of the Jungle, but the latest Pokémon movie can be looked at as a homage to the Disney classic rather than a cheap copy.

“Secrets of the Jungle” teaches its young audience that it does not just take blood to be considered family, which is something Koko learns while having Ash and Pikachu right by his side.

Although Ash is considered the main supporter in this film and the Pokémon franchise overall, he takes the backseat here, allowing Koko to flourish into his role as a central character.

The original Japanese version, known as “Pokémon the Movie: Coco,” was delayed due to the pandemic, which meant its English counterpart had to be delayed as well. But, it kept fans speculating and anxious for its arrival.

Koko’s life is changed for the better when he crosses paths with Ash and Pikachu. Ash, who serves as Koko’s first human friend, gives the jungle boy a glimpse into the human world he has missed because he was raised by Pokémon. Koko is frightened when witnessing the use of the classic Pokémon item “the Poké ball” and tries ice cream for the first time.

Despite the movie being set in an alternate universe,, it keeps the Pokémon tradition alive by including fan-favorite villains such as Team Rocket in the plot. The villains play a separate role in this movie universe as they don’t focus on chasing after Ash’s Pikachu. Instead, just try to cause trouble whenever they can. They are still the same entertaining and lively opponents viewers have grown up loving.

The movie’s animation style was utterly amazing. Anime fans could find that the animation styles “Secrets of the Jungle” could be tied for first place with fellow anime movies like Mokoto Shinkai’s hit movie “Your Name” or his 2019 film “Weathering with You,” a movie that uses similar animation styles.

With its most recent movie, Pokémon continues to show that its warm presence will never fade away, and its themes are what makes the entire franchise continue 25 years later.

Source: The Ticker