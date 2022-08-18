Pre-order ‘Modern Warfare II’ to play full campaign one week before

Activision has revealed a new preorder bonus for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which is a first for the franchise. Anyone who digitally pre-order Modern Warfare II before October 20 will have access to the game’s campaign mode “up to” a week early. The game will be officially released on October 28th.

Advertisement

This pre-order Modern Warfare II bonus had been rumored, but Activision has now confirmed it. New screenshots from Modern Warfare II’s campaign have also been released, which can be seen below.

There will also be a Vault Edition of the game available for pre-order for diehard fans. That package will include all of the perks listed above, as well as access to a specially masked Red Team 141 (Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap), a new feature called FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, the full Battle Pass to the game’s first season and a 50-tier skip, and a Ghost Legacy Pack with over 20 free items honoring the iconic Task Force 141 operator.

Activision promises more information about MW2 and the next Warzone (including a new mobile version) at a Call of Duty event on September 15th. However, early access to single-player gameplay demonstrates the company’s priorities. While it remains committed to advancing the plot of the series, it sees this latest game as the foundation for a new multiplayer experience.