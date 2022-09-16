Modern Warfare II Will introduce Destiny-style Raids

Modern Warfare II is intended to be one of the most complex and diverse Call of Duty titles yet, with the game’s release to include Destiny-style Raids.

Call of Duty Next has been ripe with important announcements for all three of the franchise’s forthcoming titles: Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2, and Warzone Mobile. Not only is Warzone 2.0 getting new modes, like as the now-confirmed sandbox DMZ mode, but Infinity Ward has also been hard at work crafting new Call of Duty experiences for MW2.

Activision did clarify that raids will be available during season 1 at their Call of Duty: NEXT showcase. Which is slated to arrive on November 16, so raids should begin then. In terms of specifics, the publisher is keeping most of it close to the vest. However, based on the sounds of the extremely limited information, it appears like raid material will be comparable to raids in Destiny 2. At least to some extent.

It’s unknown how complicated Activision’s raids are. However, some type of collaboration will be required to complete the content. The raids will be 3v3 in nature. As a result, they are unlikely to be as vast in scope as raids in Destiny 2. Which is a six-person activity.

Infinity Ward might significantly outperform Bungie in terms of raid queueing and grouping up. Bungie does not provide matchmaking for any of its endgame content; you must enter with a preset.