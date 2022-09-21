Project Liberty’s Protocol Will Make MeWe Largest Decentralized Social Media Platform

On Tuesday, MeWe announced that it’s using the Decentralized Social Network Protocol (DSNP) from Project Liberty. It was created by Frank McCourt, the former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team. Now, what if you don’t know about DSNP? So, basically, DSNP is an open-source project that provides the basic plumbing of a social network however it is not tied to a specific company, giving users greater control over their data.

McCourt stated in the company’s press release that:

“DSNP enables a new path forward for social media platforms, like MeWe, that want to give their members more control, greater privacy, and an authentic sharing experience”

The basic Protocol of Project Liberty is to address mass data collection over the internet and return the ownership of personal data to people through the use of technologies including blockchains. MeWe claims to be anti-Facebook, as it does not share users’ info with advertisers and makes privacy the foundation of online social experiences. Its members enjoy total control over what they share along with full ownership of their content and data. In addition to that, the next-gen social networking platform has no facial recognition and no newsfeed or content manipulation which is quite common on other social media platforms. MeWe further said that this announcement makes it the largest decentralized social network.

