The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority will soon announce a strategy regarding the WhatsApp’s new privacy policy. At the moment, the regulator is reviewing the new privacy policy that is issued by WhatsApp.

The PTA source reported that the authority was busy in a detailed review of the new policy of instant messaging app and its related aspects. After the detailed review, the authority will prepare a strategy, and inform the masses accordingly. The regulator said that WhatsApp had suddenly made changes in the privacy policy so it is not possible to respond to it immediately.

PTA to Prepare Strategy Regarding WhatsApp’s New Privacy Policy

WhatsApp made it mandatory to accept the new changes in the privacy policy for the use of the application. The social app has informed the users via a notification to read the changes across the globe. Users left with no any option but have to accept the new policy by February 8, otherwise they will not be able to use their WhatsApp account as their account would be blocked and deleted.

After 8 February, those who accept the new privacy policy, WhatsApp will use their data which include user’s name, mobile number, photos, statuses, phone model, operating system, device information, IP address, mobile network, location and other related information and share it with other social media platforms connected to WhatsApp. It will also share the data with its parent company Facebook. Not sure but may be the application wouldn’t share the private information on transactions and payments.

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart Tweeted, “Today we’re answering some common questions we’ve received on WhatsApp. Our policy update describes business communication and adds transparency. It does not impact how people communicate privately with friends or family.”

Cathcart also shared a link to WhatsApp page, answering those questions, on the website.

