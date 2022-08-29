PTCL Group opens doors of its Medical Centers for flood affected people

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Group has opened the doors of its medical centers for flood affected people in Swat, Dera Ismail Khan, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Larkana, Hyderabad, Malir-Karachi and Quetta. The centers will operate to facilitate and treat people injured in flood related accidents or fallen ill due to water-borne diseases.

Heavy rains and flooding have caused irreparable losses to life and property across the length and breadth of the country, laying waste to large swathes of settlements, bazars, standing crops and urban centers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh. The government of Pakistan has declared emergency across dozens of districts in all four provinces, prompting emergency response to the floods. Responding to the emergency, PTCL Group in an endeavor to support the disaster struck communities is extending its medical facilities to the communities affected.

Speaking on the initiative, Shoaib Baig, Group Chief People Officer, PTCL & Ufone said: “Being Pakistani companies, PTCL and Ufone feel great responsibility to stand by our people during this hour of great anguish caused by the recent floods. We are taking all possible measures within our reach to bring some comfort and solace to our distressed brethren.”

Besides, working tirelessly to maintain uninterrupted connectivity for continuation of rescue and relief activities, PTCL Group’s decision to leverage its physical infrastructure will facilitate the people in the affected areas and share some burden of the stressed public health infrastructure of the country.

