PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds known as PUBG may be turning free for play in the near future, according to a new report. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is one of the most popular battle royale games in the PC gaming industry, and the game’s developers are reportedly working to make it available to everyone in the near future.

According to PlayerIGN tweet, the game will become completely free to play in the coming months. Nevertheless, as the report says the choice to become free-to-play will be decided on the reaction of the game’s present player base before its rollout.

PUBG Will be Available Free-to-play for Players in Coming Months

A test free-to-play week for PUBG is supposedly coming within the next few months. As a result, the game might become free, depending on whether new players jump into it and whether the present players accept the change.

Leak:

PUBG wants to go free-to-play. They’re going to track player responses in a F2P week that’s happening next month. Keep in mind, PUBG originally wanted to go F2P in 2019; but didn’t get the player response they wanted att from 2019’s F2P test. — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) July 24, 2021

Since the beginning of the year, PlayerIGN has revealed that the game will be available for free to play but the exact date is unknown. During the free-to-play test run in 2019, the studio did not receive the player reaction they had hoped for, therefore this feature was canceled to introduce for players. Keep in mind that this is yet an unconfirmed rumor, we can’t believe it until any statement come from officials.

