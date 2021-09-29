Punjab to Launch ‘Chip Designing Tools’ project for Universities

The Punjab government is working on a “Chip Designing Tools” project. with an aim of launching it in all the major universities of the province. This project will be launched under a public-private partnership and plans to revolutionize the local IT sector of the province and be helpful for Pakistan’s economy in the future. The project also aims to generate employment opportunities for youth in this field.

Regarding the launch and successful implementation of this project, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between higher education and the private partners which are not named yet. During a meeting between Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar., some details regarding the project were shared. It was revealed that the work-related project is already initiated and will facilitate the students from specifically engineering field.

‘Chip Designing Tools’ project- A way forward to Development

During the meeting, it was also revealed that Punjab has set up 75 new colleges and 590 colleges have been upgraded to associate degree programs. It was also discussed that 21 universities from Pakistan are able to make it to Asian ranking which is proof that this time government is investing time and money in promoting education-friendly policies in the country.

The need for such a project is never going to end any time soon. No doubt, many universities are giving good education to students but when it comes to practical work they do not have proper lab and equipment to provide students with skills along with subject studies. This is one of the main reasons that our youth is not able to perform well in jobs can they rely more on subjective instead of practical work due to the lack of equipment.

The new “Chip Designing Tools” project will give a new way to students to perform well in the job sector and will also help the organization to find good talent apart from creating new job opportunities.

Also read: Intel Upcoming Next-gen Chipsets will Transform CPU World