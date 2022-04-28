Q1 2022 marks TikTok to be the most downloaded app exceeding 3.5 billion all-time installs

TikTok is one of the most liked social networking platforms which hosts a variety of short-form user videos. Since its launch in 2016, the popularity of the app is increasing day by day. The Q1 2022 marks TikTok to be the greatest downloaded non-game app all over the world, exceeding 3.5 billion all-time installs. The company also exceeded Instagram for this Quarter.

Instagram is liked by everyone because it hosts a great variety of short-form videos and welcomes pranks, jokes, dances, stunts, and any kind of entertainment. The people who have any talent are welcome to openly make a video and post. The filters and other attractive features make the app the most attractive app and end up becoming an addiction for the users.

Researchers saw the trends in Android App Store and Apple App Store. 70 million times TikTik was downloaded worldwide and most of them were from iPhones and less amount was from iPads. Many areas banned the app but despite of this fact, its popularity increased in many countries and continents including Asia.

Being a Chinese base app, it has conquered the hearts of the people of U.S. The app since Q1 2021, has stayed at the top in the U.S. in its liking. It surpassed the social networking giants in U.S. which were its competitors. The openness of expression makes it the hot favorite app among mankind. Within the App Store after TikTok, YouTube is seen at the top for the last year.

In Android, the TikTok app is the third most downloaded app on Google Play after WhatsApp and Facebook. Seems that TikTok is more popular among iPhone users than Android users. The app has succeeded to keep its current user base and also constantly attracting new and growing users.

