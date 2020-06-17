Qualcomm first 6-series Snapdragon mobile chipset with support for 5G networks is now ready to run your devices more swiftly, smoothly and briskly. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 is the successor to the Snapdragon 675 and is built on the 8nm process. The company is pairing the new chipset with the X51 modem.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 Chipset comes with Sub-6GHz 5G

It is to be expected that HMD, LG, Motorola, Sharp, TCL, and Wingtech will announce devices running this new chipset as Qualcomm is to make 5G “more affordable for consumers worldwide” with this chipset. Because this new Snapdragon 690 will support SA, NSA, and global 5G bands if they are sub-6Ghz.

At this point, it is not clear whether Qualcomm will include mmWave support for the 690, which will remain on higher-end 7-series and 8-series 5G chipsets such as the Snapdragon 865 and the 765G for now. If we compare it with Snapdragon 675, so we can say that it will be 20% faster CPU speeds and 60% faster graphics performance.

This new chipset is not only supporting the 5G but it also enables HDR video recording at 4K @ 30fps. Moreover, it is supporting stills up to 192MP. It is coming with the support of a new enhancement to video encoding.

With this new chipset, the devices will give you the experience of watching high-quality videos in lower-bandwidth situations smoothly by selectively enhancing moving parts of a video.

