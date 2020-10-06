Qualcomm will Launch new Snapdragon 875 chip on December 1st, 2020

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chip is finally releasing on 1st December 2020. The company has started inviting people for their two-day digital launch event. According to Roland Quandt on Twitter says that the Snapdragon 875 will be launched during the Tech Summit.

We have a rough idea about the features of the chip. Moreover, the Snapdragon 875 will be Qualcomm’s first SoC to use the 5nm manufacturing process. The chip is expected to have a 1+3+4 configuration. However, Snapdragon 875 will have one Cortex-X1 core, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores.

Furthermore, the latest Snapdragon chip is manufactured by Samsung. Qualcomm’s mostly launch its silicon at the end of the year. Last year in December, Snapdragon 865 was launched. Recently a report suggests that the latest Snapdragon 875 is offering ARM’s latest X1 Super Core.

Besides this, Snapdragon 875 is expected to be more power-efficient as compared to Snapdragon 865. The overall performance of the chip could get a real 10% boost.

Qualcomm is also planning to announce other chips during the launch event, but this is still not confirmed yet. Although, the organization is working hard on its first 6nm chip called Snapdragon 775G. The future of Snapdragon 775G seems much brighter than the Snapdragon 765G. According to the rumors, another entry-level chip and 5nm silicon chip are also in the queue. Furthermore, the Snapdragon X60 5G modem is also combined with the latest Snapdragon chip.

According to rumors suggest that the smartphones powered by Snapdragon 875 will be faster and efficient than the iPhone 12. This is good news for many Android users. On the other hand, the new chip’s high price could prevent some Android manufacturers from supplying their smartphones with the SoC in 2021.

Reports say that it is an excellent chance that the newest Snapdragon 875 chip will power only the high-end Samsung Galaxy S21 model phone and the other phones will offer Snapdragon 865 or other in-house chips in them.

