Snapdragon 875: Samsung to make powerful chipsets

Qualcomm is on schedule to launch the new flagship chipset in December, and we expect Snapdragon 875 to be named after them. Samsung Semiconductor Corporation has managed to deliver a stronger price than TSMC according to news from South Korea and will produce the whole batch of chipsets for flagship phones next year. Qualcomm can announce the powerful chip that will support the Snapdragon 865 Plus which will be snapdragon 875 chipset.

Samsung Semiconductor Company (SSC) is a brand division that has been one of the largest producers of semi-conductors in the last 20 years. The latest Qualcomm contract would help Samsung improve its reputation in the market. The contract for all Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chips would cost Qualcomm between USD 850 million and USD 1 billion according to the survey.

Earlier this month, several companies turned up at a keynote at IFA 2020 to confirm their alliance with Qualcomm. Soon we’ll see the premium Snapdragon 875 chips from brands such as Oppo and Xiaomi on top tablets.

In other headlines, as of August, Samsung has been busy releasing phones in the luxury market. The lineup of Galaxy Note 20 caters for the ultra-premium category while the Z Fold 2 is for the uber-luxury tier. If you thought that was enough, think again this month because Samsung has announced another launch. There’s a new Galaxy Unpacked case taking place on September 23rd and it may be for the Galaxy S20 Fan Version depending on the clues.