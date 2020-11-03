Raspberry Pi 400 Keyboard is out with a Built-In Computer





The Raspberry Pi Foundation has just launched its new product, the Raspberry Pi 400, a UK technology firm specializing in miniature computers. It was made up of a small keyboard that only costs $70, a compact personal computer.

The latest concept is largely based on developing a Single-Board Raspberry Pi 4 (SBC) computer, typically requires hooking it up to a keyboard, monitor, and mouse. A few cables, a monitor, and a mouse are needed with the Raspberry Pi 400 to provide a simple machine for starting programming, browse the web, and enjoy 4 K media streaming.

Complete PC with a Faster Pi 4 in a keyboard

The new Raspberry Pi 400 is a single-board computer, but much faster, runs cooler, and is built into a small keyboard. As previously mentioned, it is a full personal computer that can be connected to and be seen on a desktop or TV. All you have to do is connect a monitor with a micro HDMI port, insert a storage microSD card, attach a power cord and mouse, and get a simple device for day-to-day activities or media playback.

The Raspberry Pi 400 is very similar to the Raspberry Pi 4 last year concerning the requirements. The ARM-based quad-core CPU has a slightly more powerful 1.8GHz Cortex-A72, up from 1.5GHz at a Pi-4. There is 4 GB RAM, which is used for storage using microSD cards.

In terms of networking, the USB C port contains two micro HDMI ports, two USB 3.0 ports, and one USB 2.0 Capacity, and also a MicroSD slot. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi, Gigabit Ethernet.

The Raspberry Pi 400 is only for $70, but you can buy the whole package of accessories for $100. At the end of the year, the device will be available in the market.

However, the Raspberry Pi 400 is not a hardware hacking device. “There are no user-serviceable inside Raspberry Pi 400, and opening the device could destroy the product and invalidate the warranty,” as described by Raspberry Pi in the user manual.

Raspberry Pi 400 Keyboard Complete Specs

Full specifications for the Raspberry Pi 400 are:

Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core Cortex-A72 – Arm v8 – 64-bit SoC at 1.8GHz

4GB LPDDR4-3200

Dual-band – 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz – IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac wireless LAN

Bluetooth 5.0, BLE

Gigabit Ethernet

Two × USB 3.0 and 1 × USB 2.0 ports

Horizontal 40-pin GPIO header

Two × micro HDMI ports – supporting up to 4Kp60

265 – 4Kp60 decode; H.264 – 1,080p60 decode, 1,080p30 encode; OpenGL ES 3.0 graphics

MicroSD card slot for operating system and data storage

78- or 79-key compact keyboard, depending on the regional variant

5V DC via USB connector

Operating temperature: 0°C to +50°C ambient

Maximum dimensions 286mm × 122mm × 23mm

