Hey! there is good news for you. Jazz is now offering you free Jazz mins, SMS and internet by reactivating your unused Jazz SIM. You will get 6 GB DATA (Including 3 GB for WhatsApp), 3000 Jazz Mins and 3000 SMS.

The service charges are only Rs.0.01 (Incl. Tax). All those subscribers who haven’t used their SIM for the last 30 days, can enjoy 50 Jazz minutes daily, 3000 SMS and 6 GBs (3 GBs for WhatsApp) of the internet for 60 Days.

Reactivate Your Unused Jazz SIM to Get Free Jazz Mins, SMS & Internet

Moreover, on the usage of Rs.15 or more, the Jazz users can avail 50 Jazz minutes, 50 SMS & 50 MBs (except 9 pm-1 am) of internet valid for 1 day. In order to get this amazing offer, you have to dial *551#.

NOTE* This SIM Lagao offer will not be available on Chand Raat and Eid Holidays.

Terms & Conditions:

Customers will get 50 jazz + warid minutes daily for a period of 60 days.

Bonus on Usage will be available for first 90 days

All calls made through Reactivation offer will be charged Rs.0.17

A customer who has opted/activated this offer before Chand Raat, will continue using same even during Chand Raat and Eid Holidays, however, new subscriptions to this offer by dialing *551# will not be available during Chand Raat and Eid Holidays, in order to provide better services to our valued customers who have already activated this offer.

Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas

Overage of Rs.1/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc. In case of any complaint, please email at [email protected] for further guidance.

If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/ MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

Source: JAZZ

