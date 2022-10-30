Realme 10 4G Price, Design Renders Leaked

The Realme 10 4G is scheduled for release in November, along with its 5G cousin and the Realme 10 Pro Plus. A popular tipster recently leaked the device’s entire specifications, and now a new rumour has arrived with its price, design renders, and storage options.

A recent leak revealed that the Realme 10 4G will include a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It is reported to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM. It could be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging.

The Realme 10 4G will be available in select markets beginning November 1. It will be available in three different storage sizes. The entry-level model will include 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There will also be 8GB RAM models with internal storage capacities of 128GB and 256GB. The device will cost between $190 and $210.

Tipster also revealed the phone’s design renders, which show off its new Blue colour option. This variant will be available with the 4G phone’s Pink and Grey colour variants. The front camera is housed in a hole-punch notch in the top left corner of the device. It also has a substantial chin bezel. A fingerprint scanner is positioned on the phone’s right edge, underneath the volume keys.