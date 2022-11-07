Realme has just announced the launch date of its upcoming Realme 10 series. The company confirmed that the series would debut on Nov. 17 in the home market. Realme further confirmed that the Realme 10 series will have a curved-edge display. The series will include two smartphones, the Realme 10 and the Realme 10 Pro 5G. There will be another device dubbed Realme 10 4G, which will be made official on Nov. 9 in Indonesia.

Realme 10 Series Launch Date Confirmed, Everything We Know So Far

The previous TENAA listing has revealed three phones with the model numbers RMX3615, RMX3663, and RMX3687 model numbers. There is no word on the final marketing name of the RMX3615 device, but the RMX3663 and RMX3687 are expected to launch as Realme 10 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G in China.

Although the company has not revealed any other information about the phones, thanks to the rumours, we know that the Realme 10 and 10 Pro+ will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display. The former will feature a flat LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. However, the latter will sport a curved-edge AMOLED screen integrated with a fingerprint sensor. The lineup will run on the Android 13 OS with the Realme UI on top.

The Realme 10 will be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor, while the Dimensity 1080 chip will drive the Pro+ model. Both devices will come with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.

Additionally, the phones will have a massive 5,000mAh battery. The vanilla model will support 33W charging, whereas the Pro+ model will offer 67W charging.

The reports have further revealed that the vanilla model will feature a 108MP + 2MP dual-camera setup. On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro+ features a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera unit. Both phones have a 16MP front-facing camera.

These are all rumours, we will definitely get more details in the coming days.

