We already know that Realme will soon launch the Realme 10 Series. Just recently, Realme introduced a 4G version of vanilla Realme 10. The company has also announced the launch of the 5G -enable Realme 10 series on November 17. Now, a few days before the launch, the design of the Realme 10 Pro+ is revealed in the latest leak. The Realme 10 Pro+ has already been subject to some teasers. However, the latest leak has revealed the display and its gorgeous back design.

Realme 10 Pro+ Design Revealed Ahead of Launch

Now we have some live photos from the phone spotted in the wild, which highlight the reflective, glossy back panel and offer a closer look at the design. You can also see this in the pictures given below.

The previous reports have also revealed that the upcoming phone will have a 6.7” display. It will have an FHD+ screen with curved sides. Additionally, the phone will feature an in-house palm rejection algorithm and ultra-high frequency PWM dimming.

However, the phone will use the Dimensity 1080 chipset. Also, the phone will have a 108MP primary camera, plus two more. However, their function and specs are unknown at the moment. The phone will also come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

We are a few days far from the actual launch. We will get more official information in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

