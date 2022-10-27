Realme 10 series to come with major changes this November

Realme will release its newest number series smartphones in November. The Realme 10 lineup is the following number series in the brand’s lineup. The confirmation was sent via Realme’s international Twitter account. Additionally, the company’s vice president Madhav Sheth has hinted at three revolutionary technologies that will be included in the forthcoming products in terms of performance, design, and display. It’s important to note that Realme officially announced the release date for the Realme 10 series. It says it will release on November 5th in China.

Realme 10 5G (RMX3630) and 10 Pro+ 5G are two smartphones that are most likely to be included in the series, though specific numbers have not yet been verified (RMX3686). However, 10 series phones might be released.

Most likely, the 10 Pro will have a curved display and a 2.3mm slim chin. It is smaller than the chin of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which measures 2.6mm.

A MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC will power each of the three phones. This processor could be used in conjunction with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

Although the cameras on the handsets have not yet been confirmed, previous sources suggest that the Realme 10 Pro+ will have a 50MP primary camera with OIS capabilities.

The 5000mAh battery and 33W rapid charging support of the Realme 10 5G. The 10 Pro+, on the other hand, has a 4890mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging.