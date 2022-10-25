Realme 10 series launch date leaked

The Realme 10 series will shortly be introduced to the global market by Realme. Currently, the Realme 10 and the Realme 10 Pro Plus are anticipated to launch first. Both gadgets have been spotted on websites for certification, and their specifications have also been made public. A screenshot posted by tipster indicates that the series will go on sale in all countries on November 5th.

In addition, the Realme 10 Pro, a missing member of the Realme 10 family, has display information leaked by Ice Universe. The 10 Pro, according to the source, will have a 2.3mm chin bezel, which the tipster used as an example by contrasting it with the 2.6mm chin of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

SWEEP THROUGH THE COMPETITION! This is a catchy header! #Realme10Series this November! possibly 5th pic.twitter.com/DAIHnOcSTg — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) October 24, 2022

It will probably support 120Hz refresh rates. The triple-camera arrangement has two circular cutouts in the rear panel, which is likewise curved. A 50MP primary camera with OIS support will be included. The phone will enable 65W fast charging right out of the box, according to the listing.

A MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC will reportedly be present in the 10 Pro+ 5G. One of the Redmi Note 12 series phones, which will go on sale later this month in China, will include the same SoC.

On the other hand, the 5G version will have a dual-camera configuration. It will have a hole-punch cutout in the display’s upper corner. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the phone.